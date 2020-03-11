VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Stake Lessened by Ajo LP

Ajo LP lowered its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,770 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 7,182 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in VMware were worth $11,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC increased its position in VMware by 558.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 2,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $319,965.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,384,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $113.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.65 and a 52 week high of $206.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.35.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 48.29% and a net margin of 62.27%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

VMW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on VMware from $178.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of VMware from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of VMware from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.36.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

