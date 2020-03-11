VouchForMe (IPL) Price Hits $0.0039

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. VouchForMe has a total market cap of $903,010.61 and $30,705.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded 27.9% lower against the dollar. One VouchForMe token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin, Coinbe and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012618 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $190.86 or 0.02411318 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00208059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00048122 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000635 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00118905 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012755 BTC.

VouchForMe Profile

VouchForMe launched on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,811,027 tokens. VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog. VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

VouchForMe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Coinbe, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

