Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by CNA Financial Corp

CNA Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,978 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 387.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 560 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000.

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $48.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Voya Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $44.85 and a 1-year high of $63.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.78.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.00 million. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 7.21%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.22%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VOYA. ValuEngine raised shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Voya Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.14.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

