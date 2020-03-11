Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,236 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,587 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.05% of Vulcan Materials worth $10,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4.0% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 317,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,988,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,066,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 208,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,012,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 62.3% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VMC opened at $123.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.14 and a 200-day moving average of $141.99. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $109.19 and a 52 week high of $152.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 28.94%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VMC shares. ValuEngine raised Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens lowered Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $177.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $162.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Vulcan Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.71.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

