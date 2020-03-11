Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) Shares Purchased by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 0.35% of Waddell & Reed Financial worth $4,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 832,642 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the third quarter valued at $439,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 103.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 183,688 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 143.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 522,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,984,000 after purchasing an additional 307,910 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 216,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 24,776 shares during the period.

NYSE:WDR opened at $12.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.28. The firm has a market cap of $919.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.40. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $19.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Waddell & Reed Financial’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

