Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604,172 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,678 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 1.59% of Watsco worth $108,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WSO. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,602,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,684,000 after acquiring an additional 95,549 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Watsco by 262.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,562,000 after acquiring an additional 79,488 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 118,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,391,000 after buying an additional 47,277 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Watsco by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 339,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,178,000 after buying an additional 33,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,875,000. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

WSO stock opened at $172.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Watsco Inc has a one year low of $136.45 and a one year high of $186.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.00.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.68%. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Watsco Inc will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on WSO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Watsco from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.00.

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.76, for a total value of $637,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.