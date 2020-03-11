Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Freshpet (FRPT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Freshpet (NASDAQ: FRPT):

3/9/2020 – Freshpet had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $86.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Freshpet had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Freshpet had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $77.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Freshpet is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Freshpet had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/14/2020 – Freshpet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $60.00.

1/17/2020 – Freshpet was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/15/2020 – Freshpet had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $58.00 to $68.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Freshpet had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $57.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of FRPT opened at $64.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -1,067.66 and a beta of 0.79. Freshpet Inc has a 12-month low of $35.95 and a 12-month high of $81.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.20.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $65.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.95 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freshpet Inc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Freshpet news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $67,856.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,623 shares in the company, valued at $9,333,728.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 7.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 127.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 46,261 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the third quarter valued at $269,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 3,162.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 377,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,786,000 after purchasing an additional 365,883 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 667,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,208,000 after purchasing an additional 22,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

