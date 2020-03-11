Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Royal Dutch Shell (RDSB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Royal Dutch Shell (LON: RDSB):

3/10/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 2,450 ($32.23) price target on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a GBX 3,300 ($43.41) price target on the stock.

2/24/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/21/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 2,450 ($32.23) price target on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a GBX 2,450 ($32.23) price target on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 2,850 ($37.49) price target on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,600 ($34.20) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell had its price target lowered by analysts at Societe Generale from GBX 2,700 ($35.52) to GBX 2,550 ($33.54). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,750 ($36.17) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 2,800 ($36.83) price target on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 2,700 ($35.52) to GBX 2,450 ($32.23). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 3,100 ($40.78) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,600 ($34.20) price target on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell had its price target lowered by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from GBX 2,764.08 ($36.36) to GBX 2,529.22 ($33.27). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 2,850 ($37.49) price target on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 2,800 ($36.83) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 2,750 ($36.17).

1/14/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

RDSB opened at GBX 1,304.80 ($17.16) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,919.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,184.26. Royal Dutch Shell Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82). The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.69.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is currently 0.74%.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

