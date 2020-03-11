Welbilt (WBT) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Welbilt (NYSE: WBT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/6/2020 – Welbilt was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Welbilt, Inc. designs, manufactures and supplies food and beverage equipment for foodservice market. It operates primarily in Americas, Europe and Asia. The company brands includes Cleveland(TM), Convotherm(R), Delfield(R), fitkitchen(SM), Frymaster(R), Garland(R), Kolpak(R), Lincoln(TM), Manitowoc Ice(R), Merco(R), Merrychef(R) and Multiplex(R). Welbilt Inc., formerly known as Manitowoc Foodservice Inc., is based in New Port Richey, United States. “

3/4/2020 – Welbilt had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $19.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/29/2020 – Welbilt was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Welbilt, Inc. designs, manufactures and supplies food and beverage equipment for foodservice market. It operates primarily in Americas, Europe and Asia. The company brands includes Cleveland(TM), Convotherm(R), Delfield(R), fitkitchen(SM), Frymaster(R), Garland(R), Kolpak(R), Lincoln(TM), Manitowoc Ice(R), Merco(R), Merrychef(R) and Multiplex(R). Welbilt Inc., formerly known as Manitowoc Foodservice Inc., is based in New Port Richey, United States. “

2/26/2020 – Welbilt had its price target lowered by analysts at Buckingham Research from $16.00 to $14.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Welbilt was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Welbilt, Inc. designs, manufactures and supplies food and beverage equipment for foodservice market. It operates primarily in Americas, Europe and Asia. The company brands includes Cleveland(TM), Convotherm(R), Delfield(R), fitkitchen(SM), Frymaster(R), Garland(R), Kolpak(R), Lincoln(TM), Manitowoc Ice(R), Merco(R), Merrychef(R) and Multiplex(R). Welbilt Inc., formerly known as Manitowoc Foodservice Inc., is based in New Port Richey, United States. “

2/13/2020 – Welbilt had its price target lowered by analysts at Buckingham Research from $17.00 to $16.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Welbilt was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of WBT traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,856,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,088. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.53. Welbilt, Inc has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $19.81.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $381.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.51 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. Welbilt’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Welbilt news, EVP Jennifer Gudenkauf acquired 5,252 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $45,009.64. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,341.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Johnson acquired 10,091 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.48 per share, with a total value of $85,571.68. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Welbilt by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,997,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,840,000 after buying an additional 2,276,308 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Welbilt in the 4th quarter worth about $8,104,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Welbilt in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Welbilt by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,343,000 after buying an additional 48,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA bought a new stake in Welbilt in the 4th quarter worth about $1,990,000.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

