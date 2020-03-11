Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Price Target to $53.00

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $63.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PRGO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Perrigo from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Perrigo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

PRGO stock opened at $49.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Perrigo has a fifty-two week low of $40.68 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 46.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.40.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.03). Perrigo had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Todd W. Kingma sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total value of $126,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,313.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

