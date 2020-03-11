Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Getting Very Negative News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media stories about Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) have been trending very negative on Wednesday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Wells Fargo & Co earned a coverage optimism score of -3.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Wells Fargo & Co’s analysis:

Shares of WFC stock traded down $2.75 on Wednesday, hitting $32.33. 44,714,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,203,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $152.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $32.22 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.29 and its 200 day moving average is $49.68.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.48.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

