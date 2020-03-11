WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.04 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) will announce $2.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.03 billion. WESCO International posted sales of $1.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full-year sales of $8.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.52 billion to $8.60 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.66 billion to $8.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.01). WESCO International had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on WESCO International from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered WESCO International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine lowered WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Longbow Research raised WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on WESCO International in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.30.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCC. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after buying an additional 25,233 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $427,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in WESCO International by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 260,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,462,000 after purchasing an additional 74,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in WESCO International by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 834,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,872,000 after purchasing an additional 60,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:WCC opened at $31.95 on Wednesday. WESCO International has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $61.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.09 and its 200-day moving average is $50.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

