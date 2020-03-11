Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Westlake Chemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.19.

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $41.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.56. Westlake Chemical has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $78.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Westlake Chemical will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Albert Chao sold 51,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $3,220,372.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,306,784.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 10.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,961,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 117.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 12,780 shares during the last quarter. 29.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

