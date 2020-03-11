Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) Earning Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Willis Towers Watson earned a daily sentiment score of -1.75 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WLTW. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $243.00 to $193.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated an “average” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.82.

Shares of WLTW stock traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $188.25. 2,972,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,023. The stock has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $206.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.52. Willis Towers Watson has a 1-year low of $170.48 and a 1-year high of $220.97.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio is 23.72%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

