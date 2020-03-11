Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Stock Position Trimmed by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,475 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock worth $7,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,252,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,350,000 after purchasing an additional 218,678 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,829,000 after buying an additional 135,901 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 787,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,226,000 after buying an additional 327,628 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 422,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,048,000 after buying an additional 47,125 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 394,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,576,000 after buying an additional 25,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on WWD shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wood & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Barrington Research cut shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.60.

Shares of WWD opened at $94.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.83 and its 200-day moving average is $113.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 12-month low of $85.39 and a 12-month high of $129.06.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.12 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s payout ratio is currently 22.95%.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,500 shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total value of $1,046,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,907,912.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 3,500 shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.13, for a total transaction of $413,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,156,905.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $3,766,195 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

