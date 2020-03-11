WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) COO Clay M. Gaspar Buys 25,000 Shares

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) COO Clay M. Gaspar bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 926,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,426.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:WPX traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.73. 25,915,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,512,049. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. WPX Energy Inc has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $15.32.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $443.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.95 million. WPX Energy had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 456.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 867,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,192,000 after acquiring an additional 711,859 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 14.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 781,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after acquiring an additional 98,293 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 6.4% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 120,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,236 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 27,573.6% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 747,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after acquiring an additional 744,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in WPX Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,233,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on WPX shares. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of WPX Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.62.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

