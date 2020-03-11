X-CASH Market Capitalization Tops $1.15 Million (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Over the last seven days, X-CASH has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. X-CASH has a total market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $9,587.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One X-CASH coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00058723 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000028 BTC.

NPCoin (NPC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000250 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000063 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

X-CASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 52,263,269,600 coins. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling X-CASH

X-CASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

