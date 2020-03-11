XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Lifted to “Buy” at Loop Capital

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) was upgraded by equities researchers at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of XPO Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $94.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.47.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO opened at $63.90 on Wednesday. XPO Logistics has a twelve month low of $47.35 and a twelve month high of $100.18. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.12.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. XPO Logistics’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 400,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,901,000 after purchasing an additional 59,963 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,351,000. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 9,550.9% during the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,918,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,011,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,504,000 after purchasing an additional 35,490 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.