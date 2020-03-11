YOU COIN (YOU) Tops 1-Day Volume of $6.50 Million

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. During the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. One YOU COIN token can currently be bought for $0.0202 or 0.00000256 BTC on major exchanges. YOU COIN has a market capitalization of $9.04 million and approximately $6.50 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012785 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $188.79 or 0.02401831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00205829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00046408 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000627 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00117437 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012672 BTC.

YOU COIN Profile

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 448,686,613 tokens. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc.

YOU COIN Token Trading

YOU COIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

