Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DMAC) to Announce -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DMAC) will report earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for DiaMedica Therapeutics’ earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.90) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DiaMedica Therapeutics.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DMAC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMAC traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.00. 17,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,171. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.54. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 8.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 25,037 shares during the period. 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

