Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.44. Match Group reported earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Match Group will report full-year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $3.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Match Group.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Match Group had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 237.44%. The business had revenue of $547.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Match Group in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Match Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Match Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.33.

In other news, President Sharmistha Dubey sold 144,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $11,011,273.35. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 207,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,877,669.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,333,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after acquiring an additional 60,024 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,436,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Match Group by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. 26.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Match Group stock opened at $65.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. Match Group has a 12-month low of $52.63 and a 12-month high of $95.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.50.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Match Group (MTCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.