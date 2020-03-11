Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) to Announce $0.13 EPS

Brokerages expect that Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) will post $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Mimecast’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Mimecast reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $110.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.12 million. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on MIME. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mimecast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.20.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $1,508,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,661,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,601,144.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total transaction of $667,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,232,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,000 shares of company stock worth $5,772,730 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 37.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 112,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 30,471 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the third quarter valued at about $3,971,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 2,270.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 576,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,551,000 after purchasing an additional 551,849 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 22,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 41.5% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 261,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,310,000 after purchasing an additional 76,560 shares in the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MIME opened at $33.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -308.45, a PEG ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.06. Mimecast has a 12 month low of $32.89 and a 12 month high of $54.57.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

