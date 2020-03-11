Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) to Announce $1.59 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) will announce earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NorthWestern’s earnings. NorthWestern reported earnings of $1.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NorthWestern will report full-year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.68 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NorthWestern.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $328.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.22 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 16.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on NWE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Guggenheim began coverage on NorthWestern in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. NorthWestern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.86.

NorthWestern stock opened at $75.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.90. NorthWestern has a one year low of $67.36 and a one year high of $80.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 67.25%.

In other news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $246,977.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,226.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $248,674.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,265 shares of company stock worth $653,731 over the last 90 days. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 534,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,274,000 after acquiring an additional 35,577 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 182,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 25,775 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,975,000 after acquiring an additional 40,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

