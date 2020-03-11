Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.03 Million

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2020 // No Comments

Equities analysts expect Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) to post sales of $2.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Profound Medicl’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.52 million and the highest is $2.53 million. Profound Medicl posted sales of $1.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 82.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Profound Medicl will report full year sales of $14.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.44 million to $18.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $36.70 million, with estimates ranging from $20.67 million to $47.35 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Profound Medicl.

Separately, Raymond James raised Profound Medicl from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Profound Medicl in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Profound Medicl in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Profound Medicl in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Profound Medicl in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,215,000. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Profound Medicl in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,548,000.

Shares of PROF stock opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.39. Profound Medicl has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $20.60.

About Profound Medicl

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures in Canada, Germany, and Finland. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids and nerves, and palliative pain treatment for patients with metastatic bone disease.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Profound Medicl (PROF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF)

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medicl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medicl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply