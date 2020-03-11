Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.03 Million

Equities analysts expect Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) to post sales of $2.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Profound Medicl’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.52 million and the highest is $2.53 million. Profound Medicl posted sales of $1.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 82.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Profound Medicl will report full year sales of $14.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.44 million to $18.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $36.70 million, with estimates ranging from $20.67 million to $47.35 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Profound Medicl.

Get Profound Medicl alerts:

Separately, Raymond James raised Profound Medicl from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Profound Medicl in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Profound Medicl in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Profound Medicl in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Profound Medicl in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,215,000. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Profound Medicl in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,548,000.

Shares of PROF stock opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.39. Profound Medicl has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $20.60.

About Profound Medicl

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures in Canada, Germany, and Finland. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids and nerves, and palliative pain treatment for patients with metastatic bone disease.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Profound Medicl (PROF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medicl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medicl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.