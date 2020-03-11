Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.88 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) to post $24.88 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.42 billion and the lowest is $21.52 billion. Valero Energy posted sales of $24.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full year sales of $113.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $93.03 billion to $127.24 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $114.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $93.03 billion to $125.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 62,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 49.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,947,000. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 49,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 44.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 36,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 11,065 shares in the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VLO opened at $60.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.57. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $57.03 and a twelve month high of $101.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.77%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

