Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.09 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) will report sales of $7.09 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.92 billion. ViacomCBS reported sales of $4.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 70%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full year sales of $29.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.91 billion to $29.34 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $31.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.45 billion to $32.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ViacomCBS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 11.49%. ViacomCBS’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VIAC shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Nicole Seligman acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $75,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,563 shares in the company, valued at $291,604.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VIAC opened at $20.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.14. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.44. ViacomCBS has a 1-year low of $19.12 and a 1-year high of $53.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

