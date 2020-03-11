Zacks: Analysts Expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.65 Billion

Analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) will post sales of $2.65 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.66 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.64 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum reported sales of $2.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full year sales of $10.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.59 billion to $10.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $10.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.40 billion to $10.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.71. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RS. Cowen cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $123.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

In related news, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 18,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total transaction of $2,033,006.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,430 shares in the company, valued at $11,308,421.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RS. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after acquiring an additional 162,118 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 197.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,337,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after acquiring an additional 15,630 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 73.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $98.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.01. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52-week low of $82.62 and a 52-week high of $122.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.28%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

