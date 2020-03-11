Zacks: Analysts Expect Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) to Announce $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) to report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.20. Tilly’s reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tilly’s.

Several brokerages recently commented on TLYS. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Tilly’s from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Tilly’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,938,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,749,000 after purchasing an additional 118,267 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 22,666 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 196.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 741,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 490,929 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 467,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 31,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 394,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 46,375 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TLYS opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.69. Tilly’s has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.69.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th.

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

