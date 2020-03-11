Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $166.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) to post sales of $166.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $166.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $167.56 million. Bank of Hawaii reported sales of $168.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full-year sales of $672.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $666.01 million to $679.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $686.23 million, with estimates ranging from $678.35 million to $694.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bank of Hawaii.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.09. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 29.31%. The business had revenue of $171.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.67.

In related news, Director John C. Erickson acquired 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.79 per share, for a total transaction of $25,826.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,236.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 11,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $1,058,222.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,889,178.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOH. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,724,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,758,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 514,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,970,000 after buying an additional 12,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $65.95 on Wednesday. Bank of Hawaii has a 52 week low of $61.69 and a 52 week high of $95.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.72.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Hawaii (BOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.