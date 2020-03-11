Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $321.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) will announce $321.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Integer’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $321.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $322.20 million. Integer posted sales of $314.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Integer will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Integer.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $325.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.68 million. Integer had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

ITGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Integer from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Integer during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Integer by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 98.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Integer stock opened at $83.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Integer has a 1-year low of $67.72 and a 1-year high of $99.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 0.83.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

