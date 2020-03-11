Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Will Post Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) to report earnings of $1.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.43. Microchip Technology posted earnings per share of $1.48 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full year earnings of $5.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $5.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 12.23%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.58.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $81.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.72. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $76.05 and a 52-week high of $112.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.367 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $181,699.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $413,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

