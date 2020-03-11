Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $159.53 Million

Brokerages expect that South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) will post sales of $159.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for South State’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $158.60 million to $160.70 million. South State reported sales of $155.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that South State will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for South State.

Get South State alerts:

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $162.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.15 million. South State had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 8.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS.

SSB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of South State from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of South State from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of South State in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. South State has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

SSB stock opened at $60.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.29. South State has a one year low of $57.69 and a one year high of $88.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. South State’s payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

In other news, Director Robert H. Demere, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.27 per share, with a total value of $177,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,081 shares in the company, valued at $3,086,840.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of South State in the third quarter worth $26,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of South State by 224.7% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of South State in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of South State in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of South State in the third quarter worth $165,000. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South State (SSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.