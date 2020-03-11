Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $159.53 Million

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2020 // No Comments

Brokerages expect that South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) will post sales of $159.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for South State’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $158.60 million to $160.70 million. South State reported sales of $155.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that South State will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $162.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.15 million. South State had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 8.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS.

SSB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of South State from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of South State from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of South State in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. South State has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

SSB stock opened at $60.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.29. South State has a one year low of $57.69 and a one year high of $88.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. South State’s payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

In other news, Director Robert H. Demere, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.27 per share, with a total value of $177,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,081 shares in the company, valued at $3,086,840.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of South State in the third quarter worth $26,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of South State by 224.7% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of South State in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of South State in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of South State in the third quarter worth $165,000. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South State (SSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for South State (NASDAQ:SSB)

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply