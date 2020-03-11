Zacks: Brokerages Expect AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $177.41 Million

Equities analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) will post $177.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $177.13 million to $177.70 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full-year sales of $791.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $776.24 million to $800.22 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $931.60 million, with estimates ranging from $900.00 million to $958.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AdaptHealth.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $149.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.25 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AHCO. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on AdaptHealth from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHCO. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,315,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,356,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AdaptHealth stock opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. AdaptHealth has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $17.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.16. The company has a market capitalization of $666.56 million, a P/E ratio of 53.17 and a beta of -0.28.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AdaptHealth (AHCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.