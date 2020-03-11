Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kellogg (NYSE:K) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.29 Billion

Analysts expect that Kellogg (NYSE:K) will post $3.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Kellogg’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.35 billion. Kellogg reported sales of $3.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full-year sales of $13.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.19 billion to $13.52 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $13.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.43 billion to $13.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kellogg.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on K. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $6,828,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven A. Cahillane bought 16,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,098,197.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,411.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $27,220,000. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE K opened at $62.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.21. Kellogg has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $71.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kellogg (K)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.