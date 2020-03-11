Zacks: Brokerages Expect MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $871.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) to post $871.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $888.35 million and the lowest is $860.30 million. MEDNAX posted sales of $851.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full year sales of $3.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.57 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MEDNAX.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 42.63%. The company had revenue of $905.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on MEDNAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on MEDNAX from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on MEDNAX in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on MEDNAX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on MEDNAX from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.23.

MD stock opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.10. MEDNAX has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $31.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MD. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 56,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 56.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 44,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MEDNAX (MD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.