Zacks: Brokerages Expect NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts expect that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) will report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NCR’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.39. NCR posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NCR will report full-year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. NCR had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 59.60%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NCR to $48.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of NCR in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NCR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.63.

NYSE NCR opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. NCR has a 12 month low of $19.37 and a 12 month high of $35.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

In other NCR news, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 2,866 shares of NCR stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $86,094.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of NCR stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $112,424.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,679.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,795 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

