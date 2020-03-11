Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $719.37 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) will report sales of $719.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $711.10 million to $724.80 million. Pentair posted sales of $688.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Pentair will report full year sales of $3.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $755.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.02 million. Pentair had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

PNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Shares of PNR opened at $37.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair has a twelve month low of $34.50 and a twelve month high of $47.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.93%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,409,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pentair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,705,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Pentair by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 77,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,623,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

