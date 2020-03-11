Zacks: Brokerages Expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Analysts expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to post $1.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.19 billion and the lowest is $1.17 billion. SS&C Technologies posted sales of $1.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full-year sales of $4.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $4.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $5.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SS&C Technologies.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSNC. Raymond James increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $50.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.77. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $42.51 and a 12-month high of $67.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.81%.

In related news, CEO William C. Stone sold 255,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $15,004,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,931,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,856,756.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $5,859,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,255,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,298 shares of company stock worth $76,419. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,249,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,708,000 after acquiring an additional 248,656 shares during the period. Running Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,969,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,712,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 404,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,823,000 after acquiring an additional 59,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SS&C Technologies (SSNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.