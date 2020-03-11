Zacks: Global Indemnity Ltd (NASDAQ:GBLI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Global Indemnity Ltd (NASDAQ:GBLI) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Global Indemnity an industry rank of 159 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GBLI shares. TheStreet raised Global Indemnity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised Global Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Global Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

In other Global Indemnity news, insider Stephen Green purchased 3,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,504. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Global Indemnity by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Indemnity in the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Global Indemnity by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Global Indemnity in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Global Indemnity by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GBLI opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. Global Indemnity has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $35.57. The company has a market cap of $464.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.19.

Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter. Global Indemnity had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 11.58%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

About Global Indemnity

Global Indemnity Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Lines segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products, as well as products for vacant, and under construction and renovation dwellings.

