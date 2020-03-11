Zacks Investment Research Comments on Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPNT)

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Get Opiant Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

OPNT stock opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $18.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $51.24 million, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.40.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.11). Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $7.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million.

In other news, Director Ann L. Macdougall bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $67,550.00. 30.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 1,000.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 20,377 shares during the last quarter. 22.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.