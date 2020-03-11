Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $521.9, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $593.68 million.Zagg also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.50-0.50 EPS.

Shares of ZAGG traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.33. The stock had a trading volume of 825,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,475. Zagg has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $10.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.28. The company has a market cap of $176.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Get Zagg alerts:

ZAGG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zagg from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zagg from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th.

About Zagg

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, and power wallets; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Zagg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zagg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.