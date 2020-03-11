ZelCash (ZEL) Reaches Market Cap of $3.22 Million

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. ZelCash has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZelCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, STEX and TradeOgre. During the last seven days, ZelCash has traded down 12% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005889 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004563 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000078 BTC.

ZelCash Coin Profile

ZelCash (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZelCash’s official website is zel.cash. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash.

Buying and Selling ZelCash

ZelCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, STEX and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZelCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

