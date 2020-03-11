ZINC (ZINC) Price Hits $0.0035 on Major Exchanges

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One ZINC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges including $13.77, $20.33, $24.68 and $24.43. In the last seven days, ZINC has traded down 31.4% against the dollar. ZINC has a market capitalization of $18,851.88 and $19.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZINC alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00050661 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00487565 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $489.20 or 0.06200483 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00056799 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005976 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00030267 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013452 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003715 BTC.

ZINC Profile

ZINC is a coin. It launched on November 7th, 2017. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,455,578 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work. The official website for ZINC is zinc.work.

Buying and Selling ZINC

ZINC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $5.60, $20.33, $10.39, $18.94, $33.94, $32.15, $50.98, $24.68, $24.43, $7.50 and $51.55. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZINC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZINC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.