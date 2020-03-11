ZTCoin (ZT) Price Hits $0.0525 on Exchanges

ZTCoin (CURRENCY:ZT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. During the last seven days, ZTCoin has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. One ZTCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0525 or 0.00000667 BTC on major exchanges. ZTCoin has a market capitalization of $14.66 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of ZTCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZTCoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00050555 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00499089 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $483.06 or 0.06145586 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00056777 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005965 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00030116 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013477 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003619 BTC.

ZTCoin Profile

ZT is a token. ZTCoin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,448,925 tokens. ZTCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZTCoin is medium.com/@ZBGofficial.

ZTCoin Token Trading

ZTCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZTCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZTCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZTCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZTCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZTCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.