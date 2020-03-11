ZVCHAIN Hits 24-Hour Volume of $358,556.00 (ZVC)

ZVCHAIN (CURRENCY:ZVC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. ZVCHAIN has a market capitalization of $9.10 million and approximately $358,556.00 worth of ZVCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZVCHAIN has traded 44.7% lower against the dollar. One ZVCHAIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0210 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012655 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $190.41 or 0.02411033 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00207227 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00047460 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00117905 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012716 BTC.

About ZVCHAIN

ZVCHAIN’s launch date was July 18th, 2019. ZVCHAIN’s total supply is 445,653,593 coins and its circulating supply is 433,482,722 coins. ZVCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @zv_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZVCHAIN’s official website is www.zvchain.io. ZVCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/zvchain.

ZVCHAIN Coin Trading

ZVCHAIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZVCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZVCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZVCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

