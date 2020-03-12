-$0.23 EPS Expected for Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Provention Bio reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 53.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full-year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($1.03). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.16). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Provention Bio.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

PRVB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.45.

In other Provention Bio news, COO Eleanor Ramos bought 2,000 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.66 per share, for a total transaction of $29,320.00. Insiders bought 6,075 shares of company stock valued at $76,794 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in Provention Bio by 338.5% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,921,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,252 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Provention Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $1,844,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Provention Bio by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 80,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 11,485 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Provention Bio during the third quarter worth about $512,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors L.P. increased its position in Provention Bio by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $9.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.43 million, a PE ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 5.62. Provention Bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provention Bio (PRVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.