12,918 Shares in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PII. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Polaris Industries alerts:

PII stock traded down $9.65 on Thursday, hitting $62.83. 53,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,282. Polaris Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.11 and a twelve month high of $104.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.43.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.04. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Polaris Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Polaris Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Polaris Industries’s payout ratio is currently 39.24%.

In other Polaris Industries news, Director Annette K. Clayton sold 38,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $3,646,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $743,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,776.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PII. ValuEngine raised shares of Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wedbush lowered shares of Polaris Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.23.

Polaris Industries Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

Read More: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.