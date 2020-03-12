17,978 Shares in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVLR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Avalara by 128.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after acquiring an additional 227,359 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Avalara by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 616,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,155,000 after acquiring an additional 212,754 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 346.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 251,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,405,000 after buying an additional 194,988 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at $11,207,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 3,310.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 149,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after buying an additional 144,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AVLR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Avalara in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Avalara has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.46.

AVLR stock traded down $5.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.69. 1,012,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,347. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of -105.77 and a beta of 0.45. Avalara Inc has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.64 and a 200-day moving average of $78.11.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $107.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.09 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avalara Inc will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avalara news, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $30,998.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,366.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 2,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $195,026.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 748,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,452,727.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,154 shares of company stock valued at $6,523,363 over the last 90 days. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

