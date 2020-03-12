21,877 Shares in InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,877 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of InterXion during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of InterXion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of InterXion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in InterXion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in InterXion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

InterXion stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.33. 45,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,773. InterXion Holding NV has a 52-week low of $64.29 and a 52-week high of $102.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered InterXion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of InterXion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

