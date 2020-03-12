276,360 Shares in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) Purchased by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 276,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,650,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Iovance Biotherapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 73,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 84,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

IOVA stock traded down $5.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.23. 138,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,403,133. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $38.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IOVA shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.62.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

See Also: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.